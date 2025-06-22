First Financial Group Corp Acquires 2,220 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

First Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.7% of First Financial Group Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. First Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $24.54.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

