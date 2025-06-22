Head-To-Head Comparison: WK Kellogg (KLG) versus Its Competitors

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) is one of 49 public companies in the “CONS PD – MISC STPL” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare WK Kellogg to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of WK Kellogg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of WK Kellogg shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WK Kellogg and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WK Kellogg $2.71 billion $72.00 million 24.59 WK Kellogg Competitors $13.76 billion $1.19 billion 19.13

Risk and Volatility

WK Kellogg’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than WK Kellogg. WK Kellogg is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

WK Kellogg has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WK Kellogg’s rivals have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WK Kellogg pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. WK Kellogg pays out 103.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 69.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WK Kellogg has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares WK Kellogg and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WK Kellogg 2.14% 34.88% 5.81% WK Kellogg Competitors -5.00% -201.12% -2.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for WK Kellogg and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WK Kellogg 4 3 0 0 1.43 WK Kellogg Competitors 644 2845 2952 87 2.38

WK Kellogg currently has a consensus price target of $16.86, suggesting a potential upside of 7.12%. As a group, “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies have a potential upside of 19.88%. Given WK Kellogg’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WK Kellogg has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

WK Kellogg rivals beat WK Kellogg on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.