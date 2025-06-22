Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,766 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBIL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $600,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.06 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.01.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

