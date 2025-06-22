Sage Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,973 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

