FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.07.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6207 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.