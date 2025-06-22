Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 162,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,500,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 1.21% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 96,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 95,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 29,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,770,000.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.05 and a 12 month high of $53.06.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

