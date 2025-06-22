Sage Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 735,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 392,380 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,210.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ opened at $22.98 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.91.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.