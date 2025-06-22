iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,382,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4,039.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,118,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,440 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of IAU stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.71. The company has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

