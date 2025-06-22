Heartland Bank & Trust Co Makes New Investment in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.6%

Realty Income stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.73%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.