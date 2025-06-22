Cyr Financial Inc. Has $911,000 Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Cyr Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace accounts for about 0.9% of Cyr Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,375,439,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,632 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in GE Aerospace by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,581,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,365 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,544,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at $194,208,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $238.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $257.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.93 and a 200-day moving average of $200.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

