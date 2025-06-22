Promising Outdoor Stocks To Consider – June 19th

Walmart, Kroger, and Lowe’s Companies are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or sell products and services for outdoor activities—everything from camping and hiking gear to sports apparel and recreational equipment. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the outdoor leisure market, where trends in health, wellness and adventure tourism can drive growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,325,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,940,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.11. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,250,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kroger has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $73.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average is $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,836. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.40 and its 200 day moving average is $238.87. The firm has a market cap of $118.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92.

