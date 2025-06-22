Promising Video Game Stocks To Follow Today – June 19th

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, TKO Group, and Five Below are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies involved in creating, publishing, distributing or providing hardware and software services for video games. Their market value tends to fluctuate with game release schedules, console upgrade cycles, digital-distribution trends and broader industry developments such as cloud gaming or esports. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.10. 11,325,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,940,555. The company has a market cap of $758.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. Walmart has a one year low of $66.55 and a one year high of $105.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average of $94.11.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.22. 6,403,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,157,923. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day moving average is $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,510,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $242.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.03.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded up $7.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $175.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,801. TKO Group has a one year low of $102.46 and a one year high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.24.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

NASDAQ FIVE traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $123.18. 1,077,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,463. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.79. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.02. Five Below has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $137.30.

