Shum Financial Group Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Shum Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,331,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,994,557,000 after buying an additional 882,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,372,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,252,853,000 after acquiring an additional 610,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,978 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Prologis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,754,282,000 after purchasing an additional 334,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Prologis by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,855,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,464,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 0.6%

PLD stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 44.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

