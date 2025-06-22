Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Acquired by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth about $311,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 31.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 45.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $2,924,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,054.96. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,482 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.59, for a total transaction of $1,112,812.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,668,147.09. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,833 shares of company stock valued at $27,374,419. 15.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $471.57 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.05 and a twelve month high of $544.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $463.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 232.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUOL. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duolingo from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.