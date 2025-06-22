Ellis Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $175.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.