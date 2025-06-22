Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 7.4% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $55.00 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

