LVZ Inc. Cuts Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

LVZ Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,775 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 449,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after acquiring an additional 40,296 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $71.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

