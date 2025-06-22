FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) Holdings Increased by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc. owned 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFEB. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.68. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $44.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

