SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 130.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,249,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8,900.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 416,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,094,000 after acquiring an additional 411,579 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,510,000 after acquiring an additional 253,320 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,377,000 after acquiring an additional 222,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,408.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after acquiring an additional 118,942 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $421.76 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $451.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

