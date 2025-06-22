Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $14.46 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,804 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $14,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $96.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.44. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

