Channing Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Channing Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.2% of Channing Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 7,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $112.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $269.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.83%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

