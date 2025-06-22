Baby Doge Coin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $159.08 Million (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $159.08 million and approximately $12.83 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000650 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,618,710,767,439,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,618,710,767,439,160.54173017 with 165,715,506,232,631,730.99883539 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $11,592,343.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

