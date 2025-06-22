Green Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 21st

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, and Nuvve are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are equity shares in companies that develop, produce or distribute renewable, low-carbon power sources—such as solar, wind, hydroelectric and bioenergy. By investing in these stocks, shareholders support the transition away from fossil fuels and aim to benefit from government incentives, technological innovation and growing demand for clean energy. Their performance is often driven by changes in environmental policy, breakthroughs in renewable technology and the pace of market adoption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

DAR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84.

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

MERC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Mercer International has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $230.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NVVE remained flat at $1.06 during trading on Friday. 1,103,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,805. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

