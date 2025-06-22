Catizen Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.83 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, Catizen has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. Catizen has a market capitalization of $22.83 million and $12.94 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catizen token can currently be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102,562.60 or 0.99919465 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101,769.17 or 0.99146482 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Catizen Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,790,000 tokens. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 325,790,000 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.07020716 USD and is down -4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $10,657,531.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

