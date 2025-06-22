LUXO Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. LUXO has a market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $31.63 thousand worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LUXO has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXO launched on April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official website is www.luxochain.io. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

