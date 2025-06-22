Mode Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.83 Million (MODE)

Mode (MODE) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Mode token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mode has a total market cap of $4.83 million and $1.58 million worth of Mode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mode has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102,562.60 or 0.99919465 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,769.17 or 0.99146482 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mode Profile

Mode was first traded on May 6th, 2024. Mode’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mode is www.mode.network. Mode’s official Twitter account is @modenetwork.

Buying and Selling Mode

According to CryptoCompare, “Mode (MODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mode has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,009 in circulation. The last known price of Mode is 0.00201417 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $1,565,346.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mode.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

