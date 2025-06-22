OMG Network (OMG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.86 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. OMG Network has a total market cap of $24.94 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00016127 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00004454 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00000966 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

