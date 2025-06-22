Gas (GAS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.27 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00002549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $154.57 million and $6.27 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,562.60 or 0.99919465 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,769.17 or 0.99146482 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 64,992,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
