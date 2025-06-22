iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Midwest Financial Group LLC

Midwest Financial Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $91.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $83.55 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

