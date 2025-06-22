CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.23 and traded as high as C$31.59. CI Financial shares last traded at C$31.54, with a volume of 426,448 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -65.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 506.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.77%.
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
