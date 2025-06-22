CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$31.23 and traded as high as C$31.59. CI Financial shares last traded at C$31.54, with a volume of 426,448 shares trading hands.

CI Financial Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -65.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 506.88.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.77%.

Insider Activity

About CI Financial

In other news, Director Brigette Elizabeth Chang sold 340,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.20, for a total value of C$10,608,000.00. Also, Director Paul Perrow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.47, for a total transaction of C$629,414.00. Insiders have sold 577,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,062,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.