International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

International Stem Cell Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.16. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 19,770 shares trading hands.

International Stem Cell Trading Up 18.2%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of -0.22.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

International Stem Cell Company Profile

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops ISC- hpNSC, a neural stem cell program that has completed the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as for treating stroke and traumatic brain injury.

