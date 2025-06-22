GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,413.02 ($19.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,445.50 ($19.44). GSK shares last traded at GBX 1,436.16 ($19.31), with a volume of 26,820,320 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,862.50 ($25.05).

The firm has a market capitalization of £58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,428.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,413.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 44.90 ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 5,473 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,449 ($19.49), for a total value of £79,303.77 ($106,648.43). 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

