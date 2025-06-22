Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.73 and traded as high as C$12.37. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at C$12.18, with a volume of 16,262 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$932.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.72.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Senior Officer Douglas Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,652.00. 64.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

