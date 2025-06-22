Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €13.53 ($15.55) and traded as high as €14.17 ($16.29). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €13.73 ($15.78), with a volume of 264,400 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDR shares. Roth Capital set a $17.50 price objective on Idaho Strategic Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Idaho Strategic Resources from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $193.04 million, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of €14.76 and a 200-day moving average of €13.50.

In related news, Director Kevin G. Shiell sold 3,286 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of €12.62 ($14.51), for a total transaction of €41,469.32 ($47,665.89). Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at €660,871.54 ($759,622.46). The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $100,814 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDR. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 1,435.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

