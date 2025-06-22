Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.16 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 66.40 ($0.89). Ecora Resources shares last traded at GBX 66.20 ($0.89), with a volume of 181,248 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECOR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.75) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £203.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Ecora Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 5.29%. Ecora Resources’s payout ratio is presently 65.97%.

In other news, insider Andrew Webb purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £14,250 ($19,163.53). Also, insider Kevin Flynn sold 42,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £25,636.80 ($34,476.60). 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating

a sustainable future. The company is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a

sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy.

