Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 61 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $2,901,853,000. Freemont Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,128,233,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 58,312.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,415,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Linde by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,547,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,834,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,604 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,360,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $455.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $457.70 and a 200-day moving average of $449.10.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.40.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

