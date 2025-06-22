Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 917 Shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Air Lease by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Air Lease by 5,245.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $568,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,064.60. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average is $49.04. Air Lease Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $59.27.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $738.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.70 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AL. Bank of America lowered Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Air Lease in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

