Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 371 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $137.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

