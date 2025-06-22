SK Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SK Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,084 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $276.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

