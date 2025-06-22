JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,530 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 5.1% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $17,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI opened at $55.75 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.04. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

