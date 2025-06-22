iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Axos Invest Inc.

Axos Invest Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Axos Invest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Axos Invest Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Liquid Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,285,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $94.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.01. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.53 and a 52 week high of $104.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.18.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

