QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,871 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $151.32 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $211.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.91. The firm has a market cap of $166.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

In related news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total transaction of $35,265.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,140.80. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,164 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

