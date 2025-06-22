JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is SK Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

SK Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SK Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $19,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 143,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 181,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

