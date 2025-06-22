Crumly & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

