Westhampton Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin accounts for approximately 2.5% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,106,132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 66,111.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,735,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,791 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 116,370.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,265 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,564 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,174,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PH stock opened at $651.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $636.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.56. The company has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.51 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

