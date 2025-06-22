Kennedy Investment Group Invests $202,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Kennedy Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Idaho Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $218.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.34. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $201.35 and a 12 month high of $226.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

