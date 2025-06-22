Kennedy Investment Group Sells 2,167 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI)

Kennedy Investment Group lessened its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMHI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group owned 0.21% of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMHI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 5,211.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 126,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 104,651 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,478,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,374,000.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16. JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $51.50.

JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan High Yield Municipal ETF (JMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in US municipal securities of varying maturities, exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income from high yield securities.

