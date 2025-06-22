Kennedy Investment Group Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Kennedy Investment Group trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Investment Group’s holdings in Biogen were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth $68,000. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 88.9% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 34,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Biogen by 62.9% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 4,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 12.1% in the first quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Biogen from $217.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.19.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $127.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.83 and its 200 day moving average is $136.25. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $238.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

