Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Decreased by Aspire Capital Advisors LLC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.7% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $547.72 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $527.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.50.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

