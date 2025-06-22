Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,159 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $116,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,181,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.